Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2083973524
Watercolor hand painted seamless pattern. Mixed illustration with spots, dots and torn edges. Modern abstract background. Endless repeat surreal pattern for textile, surface, fashion, swimwear design.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractalloveraquaaquamarinebackgroundblurredbohemianbohodesigndotsdrawndyeedgeedgeselementendlessethnicfashionhandillustrationmixedmodernornamentpackagepackagingpaintingpatternpolkapostcardprintrepeatseamlessspotssurfacesurrealswimweartealtemplatetendertextiletiletorntribalwallpaperwatercolorwet paintwrapping
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist