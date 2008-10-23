Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Watercolor hand painted red wine, grapes, peaches, cheese seamless pattern. Texture of bottles and wineglass objects isolated on white background. Wallpaper of food clipart elements for restaurant.
Wine and cheese - hand drawn set
Wine and cheese - hand drawn set
barrel, cheeses, bottles and glasses of wine and ripe grapes on wooden
Set of Illustration for professional wine tasting. Watercolor set of wine bottles, of wine glasses, pen and notepad, water bottle, spittoon, corkscrew, crispy rusks, and bunch of grapes.
Wine and cheese - hand drawn set
Hand drawn bottle of wine with a glass, bunch of grapes and piece of cheese. Vector sketch, organic food illustration
Assortment of cheese on board and two

See more

1199750317

See more

1199750317

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132621453

Item ID: 2132621453

Watercolor hand painted red wine, grapes, peaches, cheese seamless pattern. Texture of bottles and wineglass objects isolated on white background. Wallpaper of food clipart elements for restaurant.

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 6000 pixels • 20 × 20 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Night Foxsong

Night Foxsong