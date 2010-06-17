Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Watercolor hand painted patchouli flowers and leaves. Watercolor hand drawn seamless pattern, wallpaper, wrapping paper, aromatherapy, essential oils
Vector watercolor seamless pattern with summer meadow flowers, wildflowers. Botanical floral greeting card. Medicinal flowers collection
Watercolor illustrations of blue and purple flowers. Seamless pattern
Fragrant kitchen culinary herbs spices with names watercolor green fresh seamless pattern on white background. Watercolour hand drawn botanical texture. Print for fabric design, wallpaper, wrapping.
Watercolor floral spring seamless pattern, blooming branch of lilac, butterfly and wildflowers. Nature botanical illustration isolated on white background. Violet flowers.
Floral seamless pattern with watercolor flowers on abstract geometric background. Romantic summer fabric pattern .
Watercolor seamless pattern of wild geranium flowers
Watercolor flowers colorful seamless pattern. Vector illustration

See more

278212070

See more

278212070

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131387847

Item ID: 2131387847

Watercolor hand painted patchouli flowers and leaves. Watercolor hand drawn seamless pattern, wallpaper, wrapping paper, aromatherapy, essential oils

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5000 × 5000 pixels • 16.7 × 16.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Y Salnikova

Y Salnikova