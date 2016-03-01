Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Watercolor hand painted citrus lime fruits. Watercolor hand drawn illustration isolated on white background, aromatherapy, essential oils
lime with shadow on a white background
Limes isolated on white background. Lime slice, half cut lime illustrations. Realistic citrus fruit on white background.
Collection of fresh green limes isolated on white background
Set of lime Isolated on white background
Green lemon slices on White Background
Set of fresh whole and cut lime and slices isolated on white background. From top view
Set of whole, half and cut slice fresh lime isolated on white background

See more

1896700693

See more

1896700693

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131388007

Item ID: 2131388007

Watercolor hand painted citrus lime fruits. Watercolor hand drawn illustration isolated on white background, aromatherapy, essential oils

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6774 × 4052 pixels • 22.6 × 13.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 598 pixels • 3.3 × 2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 299 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Y Salnikova

Y Salnikova