Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Watercolor hand drawn french confectionery eclair with chocolate top. Sweet baked appetising dessert
smoked sausage isolated on white background
Smoked salmon fish are delicious. Fillet of fish on a white background in the studio.
Fish on an isolated studio background
Fish
colored Pillow isolated on White Background
sausage isolated on white background closeup
Bunch of dried carob isolated on white

See more

565514044

See more

565514044

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136910505

Item ID: 2136910505

Watercolor hand drawn french confectionery eclair with chocolate top. Sweet baked appetising dessert

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4867 × 3975 pixels • 16.2 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 817 pixels • 3.3 × 2.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 409 pixels • 1.7 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

S

Sunny_Smile