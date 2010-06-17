Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Watercolor gold linear bouquet of rose, ranunculus, lily, lotus and magnolia. Hand painted meadow flowers and leaves isolated on white background. Floral illustration for design, print or background.
Beautiful vintage hand drawn branch flowers and pear flowers seamless pattern. Cute artistic decoration for bakery menu background, market, shop, cafe design in watercolor style on white background
Background . eps10
Retro floral seamless
hand drawn fuchsia flowers vector illustration. creative floral designs for fabric, wrapping, wallpaper, textile, apparel.
Vector seamless pattern of delicate flowers and butterflies on a white background. Yellow cosmos flowers with green leaves and pink butterflies for wallpaper, textile, paking, gift wrapping, invite.
Seamless border Vintage floral background. Flower concept. Vector design
Vector sketch illustration of bouquet of flowers

See more

337190384

See more

337190384

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131061075

Item ID: 2131061075

Watercolor gold linear bouquet of rose, ranunculus, lily, lotus and magnolia. Hand painted meadow flowers and leaves isolated on white background. Floral illustration for design, print or background.

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5845 × 5000 pixels • 19.5 × 16.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 855 pixels • 3.3 × 2.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 428 pixels • 1.7 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Yuliya Derbisheva VLG

Yuliya Derbisheva VLG