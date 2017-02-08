Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Watercolor gold linear bouquet of ranunculus, lily, lotus, magnolia and rose. Hand painted meadow flowers and leaves isolated on white background. Floral illustration for design, print or background.
Background with delicate graphic colors
Golden seamless floral pattern background. Briar rose.Ink, pencil, the leaves and flowers of Wild rose.
Vintage flowers sketch graphic illustration pattern
Vintage Myosotis flowers sketch graphic illustration
Blossom cherry flowers in calligraphy style over white background. Vector illustration.
vintage vector floral seamless pattern with flowers and leaves, imitation of engraving, hand drawn background
tree blossom flowers on branch. springtime vector hand drawn outline background illustration

See more

602043263

See more

602043263

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131061048

Item ID: 2131061048

Watercolor gold linear bouquet of ranunculus, lily, lotus, magnolia and rose. Hand painted meadow flowers and leaves isolated on white background. Floral illustration for design, print or background.

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6210 × 5000 pixels • 20.7 × 16.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 805 pixels • 3.3 × 2.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 403 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Yuliya Derbisheva VLG

Yuliya Derbisheva VLG