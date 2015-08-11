Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
watercolor Girl Power frame set. Woman's hand with her fist raised up over watercolor. Feminism concept. Black lives matter illustration
Chalk Hand Drawing Group Silhouette Hearts on Erased Shabby Vintage Brown Background Valentine's Day Concept Illustration
Copper teeth 3d illustration 3d render
Red passport money style rossete with text Monstrous inside
Round Ornament. Arabesque Mandala Pattern. Decorative Vector Element
Vector illustration of Hand made lettering. Graphic elements for design of label, sticker or tag. Calligraphic sign for packaging, handcrafted goods and promotion
Seamless pattern with tropical leaves: palms, monstera, passion fruit. Beautiful allover print with hand drawn exotic plants. Swimwear botanical design. Vector.
Set of inscription love on hearts on a white background. Vector illustration.

See more

1619713954

See more

1619713954

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134051837

Item ID: 2134051837

watercolor Girl Power frame set. Woman's hand with her fist raised up over watercolor. Feminism concept. Black lives matter illustration

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7444 × 3168 pixels • 24.8 × 10.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 426 pixels • 3.3 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 213 pixels • 1.7 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

krisArt

krisArt