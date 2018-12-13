Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Watercolor flowering frame. Round Frame of apple rose flowers. Blank greeting card, invitation template
Important information
Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4000 × 5000 pixels • 13.3 × 16.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
800 × 1000 pixels • 2.7 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
400 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG