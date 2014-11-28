Images

Image
Watercolor flowering frame. Frame of apple rose flowers. Blank greeting card, invitation template
Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134771405

Item ID: 2134771405

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4000 × 5000 pixels • 13.3 × 16.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 800 × 1000 pixels • 2.7 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 400 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Olga Ter

Olga Ter