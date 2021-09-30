Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2081828776
Watercolor floral wreath, squirrel. Hand painted christmas frame of winter greenery, cotton flowers, cones, berries, snowflake. New year forest border. Botanical illustration for card design, print.
6
By 60seconds
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
animalartbackgroundberriesborderbotanicalbouquetbranchescardcelebrationchristmaschristmas wreathcolorfulcompositionconescottondecemberdecordesignfloralflowerforestframegreenhappyholidayillustrationinvitationleafmerrynaturenewnew yearpaperpineprintrusticsnowsquirreltemplatetreetree branchvintagewatercolorweddingwildwinterwreathyear
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Nature
Similar images
More from this artist