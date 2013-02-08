Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
watercolor drawing plant of tansy , Tanacetum vulgare isolated at white background , hand drawn botanical illustration
fresh yarrow buds isolated on white background
Beautiful art tree isolated on white background
Sagebrush twig isolated on white background
Basil plant on white background
Branch with flowers of wild plant White mustard (also called Sinapis alba, Barbarea). Watercolor hand drawn painting illustration isolated on a white background.
Herbaceous plant valerian flowering isolated in front of white background
Polyscias fruticosa Harms

See more

647923678

See more

647923678

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131397755

Item ID: 2131397755

watercolor drawing plant of tansy , Tanacetum vulgare isolated at white background , hand drawn botanical illustration

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5376 × 6040 pixels • 17.9 × 20.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 890 × 1000 pixels • 3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 445 × 500 pixels • 1.5 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Cat_arch_angel

Cat_arch_angel