Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
watercolor drawing plant of oxeye daisy, Leucanthemum vulgare isolated at white background , hand drawn botanical illustration
Important information
Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
6970 × 7779 pixels • 23.2 × 25.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
896 × 1000 pixels • 3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
448 × 500 pixels • 1.5 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG