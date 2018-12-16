Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
watercolor drawing plant of oxeye daisy, Leucanthemum vulgare isolated at white background , hand drawn botanical illustration
Clip art green leaf for decorate your artwork. the bunch is style simple and eazy to use. Digitalpainting and illustration.
set of four king field grass watercolor on white
3D rendering of Berteroa Incana or hoary alyssum flowers isolated on white background
Hand drawn watercolor botanical illustration of green twig.
Carrots, growth stages. Animation of the development process. Set of Agriculture. Hand drawn sketch vector line contour.
Young pear tree isolated on white background.
Blueberry sprigs with buds isolated on white background, macro photo

See more

76791265

See more

76791265

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131397759

Item ID: 2131397759

watercolor drawing plant of oxeye daisy, Leucanthemum vulgare isolated at white background , hand drawn botanical illustration

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6970 × 7779 pixels • 23.2 × 25.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 896 × 1000 pixels • 3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 448 × 500 pixels • 1.5 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Cat_arch_angel

Cat_arch_angel