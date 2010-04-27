Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Watercolor daffodils. Hand-drawn flowers. Postcard, banner, cover, template. For your inscriptions.
Iris, watercolor, can be used as greeting card, invitation card for wedding, birthday and other holiday and summer background.
Painting of flowers seamless
Painted watercolor orchids
forget-me-not flowers isolated on white background 1:1 macro lens shots
Blue phacelia. Floral botanical flower. Green leaf wildflower. Watercolor illustration set on white background. Isolated phacelia illustration element.
forget-me-not flowers isolated on white background 1:1 macro lens shots
Blue purple viola floral botanical flower. Wild spring leaf isolated. Watercolor background illustration set. Watercolour drawing fashion aquarelle isolated. Isolated pansy illustration element

See more

1420166093

See more

1420166093

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136012467

Item ID: 2136012467

Watercolor daffodils. Hand-drawn flowers. Postcard, banner, cover, template. For your inscriptions.

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3000 × 1400 pixels • 10 × 4.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 467 pixels • 3.3 × 1.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 234 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Diriza

Diriza