Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Watercolor Bohemian bouquet with tropical and cotton flowers, dried palm leaves and pampas grass illustration with copy space isolated. Beige arrangement for wedding design, greetings cards, crafting
Bohemian Dried Foliage Wreath, Dried Flowers, Dried Leaves, Boheme Floral, Wedding Wreath, Leaves Floral Wreath, Bohemian Floral Wreath
Fishing lure
Flowers
vector tropical wreath with heliconia and exotic leaves
Illustration contour sketching porcupines family
Watercolor summer illustration with pretty woman in hat and elegant tropical flowers, and plm leaves, isolated on white background
Bohemian Dried Foliage Bouquet, Dried Flowers, Dried Leaves, Boheme Floral, Wedding Bouquet, Leaves Floral Bouquet

See more

1782741179

See more

1782741179

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133311621

Item ID: 2133311621

Watercolor Bohemian bouquet with tropical and cotton flowers, dried palm leaves and pampas grass illustration with copy space isolated. Beige arrangement for wedding design, greetings cards, crafting

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3670 × 2952 pixels • 12.2 × 9.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 804 pixels • 3.3 × 2.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 402 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Katrinshine

Katrinshine