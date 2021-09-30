Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2095534294
Watercolor Blue and Pink Roses Frame, Hand painted peony Wreath, Floral Square composition, Botanical illustration of blue and pink flowers, For wedding design, invitations, greetings, decoration
A
By Anton Rybkin
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
anniversaryarrangementbirthday cardblueblue flowerbohemianborderbotanicalbuttonceremonychapletclip artcompositiondelicatedrawingdustyelegantenglishfemalefemininefloralflowerframegraphicgreenerygreetinghand drawnherbillustrationinvitationisolatedlovelylushnaturepaintingpetalpinkprettyromanticroseseasonalsummertendertrendyuniversalvintagewatercolorweddingwedding invitationwreath
Categories: Nature, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist