Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Watercolor Batik. Magic Fashion Dirty Art. Watercolor Batik Texture. Fresh Green Dyed Effect. Trendy Acrylic Print. Vibrant Watercolor Dirty Style. Artistic Fabric.
Edit

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133402111

Item ID: 2133402111

Watercolor Batik. Magic Fashion Dirty Art. Watercolor Batik Texture. Fresh Green Dyed Effect. Trendy Acrylic Print. Vibrant Watercolor Dirty Style. Artistic Fabric.

Formats

  • 4160 × 2080 pixels • 13.9 × 6.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 500 pixels • 3.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 250 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

T

Trust Me I Drink Mint