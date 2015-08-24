Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Watercolor Batik. Magic Aquarelle Dirty Art. Watercolor Batik Texture. Fresh Green Dyed Background. Vibrant Abstract Print. Trendy Fashion Dirty Painting. Artistic Texture.
Formats
4160 × 2080 pixels • 13.9 × 6.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 500 pixels • 3.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 250 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG