Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2085503332
Watercolor banners illustration isolated on a white background. Label design for invitation, poster,card,print,presentation.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
antiqueartbackgroundbannerbeautifulbrushcardclip artclipartcollectioncolorfulcopy spacedecorationdecorativedesigndrawingeleganceelementemblemfor textframegraphicgrungehandillustrationinvitationisolatedlabelluxurymanuscriptmessagemodernpaintbrushpaperpastelpinkplacardpresentationretroribbonromanticroyalsetshapetemplatetexturevictorianvintagewaterwatercolor
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist