Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Watercolor background. spot, lines, paint splash. Beautiful, fashionable abstract spots,abstract background. For fabric, cover, packaging, material, scarf. Watercolor splash
Contemporary art. Hand made art. Colorful texture. Modern artwork. Strokes of fat paint. Brushstrokes. Artistic background image. Abstract painting on canvas.
Abstract painting. Ink handmade image. Modern artistic pattern. Creative artwork. Colorful texture. Contemporary art. Artistic canvas.
SPLENDID SQUID fresh seafood
Abstract watercolor painting. Design element.
macro stone mineral jasper on black background close up
Abstract painting. Ink handmade image. Modern artistic pattern. Creative artwork. Colorful texture. Contemporary art. Artistic canvas.
Marble block texture

See more

1264207141

See more

1264207141

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134770473

Item ID: 2134770473

Watercolor background. spot, lines, paint splash. Beautiful, fashionable abstract spots,abstract background. For fabric, cover, packaging, material, scarf. Watercolor splash

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4500 × 4500 pixels • 15 × 15 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

helgafo

helgafo