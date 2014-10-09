Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Watercolor arrangement made from seaweeds, seashells and sea urchin isolated. Underwater bouquet, Illustration for greeting cards, summer beach wedding invitations, crafting, printing
Composition from isolated botanical watercolor elements (pomegranate, flowers, leaves) on a white background. Part of the set "Autumn season"
Hand drawn watercolor Halloween gold, purple, gray pumpkins Set with flowers. Atumn harvest, watercolor sketch, boho style. Design element for greeting card, banner, thanksgiving day
Watercolor Dried Flowers, Boho Floral Arrangement, Bohemian Floral, wedding decor, dusty rose. Hand-drawn illustration. Colorful image, white background.
Gental Marine composition with sea shells. Sea arrangement for your cards and prints.
RED TOMATOES WITH GARLIC ON A WHITE BACKGROUND
abstract decorative concept
Heart-shaped print with watercolor marine elements. Watercolor illustration for greeting cards, invitations, and other printing and web projects. Hand-drawn illustration with seahorse, starfish

See more

1746968417

See more

1746968417

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133474331

Item ID: 2133474331

Watercolor arrangement made from seaweeds, seashells and sea urchin isolated. Underwater bouquet, Illustration for greeting cards, summer beach wedding invitations, crafting, printing

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5605 × 3357 pixels • 18.7 × 11.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 599 pixels • 3.3 × 2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 300 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Katrinshine

Katrinshine