Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Watercolor arrangement made from seaweeds, seashells, corals and starfishes isolated. Underwater bouquet, Illustration for greeting cards, summer beach wedding invitations, crafting, printing
Watercolor sea life wreath with starfish and coral.
A set of elements of the marine theme - shells, crab, starfish. Watercolor on white background - isolate
Coral, sea-star and seashell on the white background
Set of sea shells of scallops and sea stars. Pink and mother of pearl clam Pectinidae and algae. Nature of the World Ocean. Underwater resident. Summer season. Hand drawn illustration.
set of corals, algae, dolphin, seashell, starfish, pearl
seamless pattern with starfish, corals and sea shells
watercolor set marine underwater life starfish crab algae and corals

See more

1788713597

See more

1788713597

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133474333

Item ID: 2133474333

Watercolor arrangement made from seaweeds, seashells, corals and starfishes isolated. Underwater bouquet, Illustration for greeting cards, summer beach wedding invitations, crafting, printing

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5750 × 5091 pixels • 19.2 × 17 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 885 pixels • 3.3 × 3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 443 pixels • 1.7 × 1.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Katrinshine

Katrinshine