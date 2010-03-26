Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Watercolor abstract painting with pastel colors. Soft color painted illustration of calming composition for poster, wall art, banner, card, book cover or packaging. Modern brush strokes painting.
Formats
3600 × 4400 pixels • 12 × 14.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
818 × 1000 pixels • 2.7 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
409 × 500 pixels • 1.4 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG