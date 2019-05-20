Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Water Mark. Navy Colour Shibori Spot. Indigo Cotton Soft Grunge. Cotton Watercolor Pastel Texture. Boho Ink Splatter Pattern Art Creative Seamless Shape. Boho Geometric Effect. Ink Abstract Shape.
Edit
Ceramic tiles pattern. Traditional moroccan decor. Portuguese mosaic. Arabic seamless ornate. Azulejos portugal. Bohemian ethnic print. Indigo blue dutch tiles. Mediterranean ceramic tableware.
Blue indigo seamless dirty art watercolor pattern. Paint brush strokes. Textile print seamless pattern. Crumpled paper texture. Inspiration art. Grunge dirty canvas. Creative design.
Seamless Tie and Dye Texture. Ethnic Abstract. Psychedelic Geo Borders. Blue Mottled Prints. Creative Background. Indigo Tie Dye Batik. Watercolor Tile pattern. Space Dyed Fabric.
Watercolor Paint Pattern. Fabric Print. Paint Dye. Splattered Chic Abstraction. Trendy Japan Cotton Template. Distressed Illustration. Denim Blue White Blob Watercolor Paint Pattern.
Ceramic tiles pattern. Traditional moroccan decor. Portuguese mosaic. Arabic seamless ornate. Azulejos portugal. Marrakesh ethnic print. Indigo blue dutch tiles. Mediterranean ceramic tableware.
Watercolor tile. Geometric seamless pattern. Arabesque motif. Ethnic moroccan ornament. Rainbow floral element. Portugal watercolor tile, azulejo print. Mexican theme, talavera ceramic. Dirty art.
Ethnic seamless pattern. Endless blue watercolor texture. Tie dye floral print. Watercolor blue geometric ornament. Ethnic brush illustration. Textured geo background. Trendy batik texture.

See more

1352234309

See more

1352234309

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2143141677

Item ID: 2143141677

Water Mark. Navy Colour Shibori Spot. Indigo Cotton Soft Grunge. Cotton Watercolor Pastel Texture. Boho Ink Splatter Pattern Art Creative Seamless Shape. Boho Geometric Effect. Ink Abstract Shape.

Formats

  • 3500 × 1313 pixels • 11.7 × 4.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 375 pixels • 3.3 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 188 pixels • 1.7 × 0.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Kuzminichna

Kuzminichna