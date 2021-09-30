Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2088475342
Water Color Geometric Pattern. Seamless Stripe Ikat Brush. Ethnic Bohemian Brush. Blue Color Bohemian Batik. Water Colour Geometric Pattern. Abstract Boho Brush. Abstract Watercolor Carpet Pattern
K
By Kuzminichna
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
americanbackgroundbatikbluebohemianbohocarpetcirclecolordenimdesigndyedyedeffectethnicfabricfolkgeogeometricgrungehippiehipsterikatindianindigoinkmexicomodernmotifnavypatternprintrepeatseamlessshirtstitchstripstripestroketextiletexturetietraditionaltribalvintagewallpaperwarmwaterwatercolorwatercolour
Categories: The Arts, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist