Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2088475420
Water Color Geometric Pattern. Pastel Color Geometric Dye Pattern. Ethnic Bohemian Brush. Abstract ZigZag Ikat Batik. Zig Zag Batik Geometry . Seamless Boho Batik. Seamless Watercolor Pastel Pattern
K
By Kuzminichna
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
africanbackgroundbatikbohemianbohocarpetcirclecolorcoloredcolourdesigndiagonaldrawneffectethnicfabricfunkygeogeometricgreyhandhandcraftikatinkmayanmultimulticolororganicpastelpatternprintrainbowrepetitiverusticscarfseamlessstripstripestroketextiletexturetietraditionaltrendytribewaterwavewavyyellowzig
Categories: The Arts, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist