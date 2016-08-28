Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Wash Abstract Spot. Tiedye Aquarelle Drawn Pattern. Wet Creative Seamless Splat. Spot Tie Dye Grunge. Tie Dye Gray Seamless Design. Art Grey Color Tie Dye Blot. Line Dot Texture. Art Black Stain.
Edit
Abstract geometric background texture, geometric shape pattern
A hand drawing of pattern made of grey tones on a white background.
Vector abstract seamless pattern. Background with distortion effect. Optical illusion.
seamless vintage pattern
Brown Geometric Ornament Pattern Background
Seamless pattern. Abstract pastel soft colorful smooth blurred textured background off focus toned. Use texture as wallpaper or for web design.
Grey Ornamental Pattern Wallpaper Design

See more

1371710258

See more

1371710258

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2140781239

Item ID: 2140781239

Wash Abstract Spot. Tiedye Aquarelle Drawn Pattern. Wet Creative Seamless Splat. Spot Tie Dye Grunge. Tie Dye Gray Seamless Design. Art Grey Color Tie Dye Blot. Line Dot Texture. Art Black Stain.

Formats

  • 3500 × 1313 pixels • 11.7 × 4.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 375 pixels • 3.3 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 188 pixels • 1.7 × 0.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Kuzminichna

Kuzminichna