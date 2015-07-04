Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Wash Abstract Spot. Art Patchwork Tie Die Blot. Tie Dye Hand Seamless Flower. Ink Color Patch. Bright Aquarelle Drawn Spatter. Blue Tie Dye Effect. Geo Abstract Seamless Spill. Gray Art Pattern.
Edit
Sheikh Lutfollah mosque entrance portal, Isfahan, Iran
SHIRAZ, IRAN - OCTOBER 12, 2017: Mirror ceiling in terrace of Qavam (Ghavam) House of Naranjestan, patterns of colored mirrors are neighboring with elements, painted on wood, on October 12 in Shiraz.
Traditional Portuguese tiles
Isfahan city, Iran- November 10, 2016, Editorial: Details of Iwan of the entrance gate of Shah Mosque or Imam mosque. Isfahan, Iran.
Embossed Persian Floral design on a very old tile.
Details of Sheikh Lotfollah Mosque in Isfahan, Iran
Old floor tiles , dirty texture

See more

1311125405

See more

1311125405

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2140404875

Item ID: 2140404875

Wash Abstract Spot. Art Patchwork Tie Die Blot. Tie Dye Hand Seamless Flower. Ink Color Patch. Bright Aquarelle Drawn Spatter. Blue Tie Dye Effect. Geo Abstract Seamless Spill. Gray Art Pattern.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4500 pixels • 20 × 15 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Q3kiaPictures

Q3kiaPictures