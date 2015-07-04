Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Wash Abstract Spot. Art Patchwork Tie Die Blot. Tie Dye Hand Seamless Flower. Ink Color Patch. Bright Aquarelle Drawn Spatter. Blue Tie Dye Effect. Geo Abstract Seamless Spill. Gray Art Pattern.
Formats
6000 × 4500 pixels • 20 × 15 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG