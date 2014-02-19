Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Wash Abstract Mark. Geo Watercolour Tie Dye Blob. Ink Stripe Brush. Neon Ethnic Effect. Wet Rainbow Seamless Print. Animal Neon Seamless Canvas. Animal Geometric Water Spatter. Wash Geo Pattern
Formats
6000 × 2250 pixels • 20 × 7.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 375 pixels • 3.3 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 188 pixels • 1.7 × 0.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG