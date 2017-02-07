Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Wash Abstract Mark. Ethnic Hand Abstract Effect. Old Gray Color Vintage Drop. Wash Grunge Repeat. Grunge Aquarelle Fluid Concept. Wash Ink Texture Old Color Brush. Wet Vintage Seamless Brush.
Formats
4496 × 2250 pixels • 15 × 7.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 500 pixels • 3.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 250 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG