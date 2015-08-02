Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Wash Abstract Mark. Art Water Stain. Art Abstract Seamless Print. Wet Watercolour Tie Dye Drip. Stripe Bohemian Color Pattern. Tie Dye Wash Abstract Layout. Gray Stripe Repeat. Blue Ink Texture.
Tie dye pattern. Shibori seamless print. Watercolor blue green paper. Ethnic repeatable ornament. Artistic tie dye background. Geometric tile texture. Ikat fabric, batik effect. Ink kaleidoscope.
Stripes Pattern. Ultramarine Washed Print. Denim Striped Repeat. Seamless Retro Design Pattern. Shibori Dyeing. Space Dyed Fabric. Blue White Ornament Repeat. Cobalt Ikat Wallpaper.
Tie Dye Seamless picture. Fresh and Light Blots. Black Tones. Colorful Ethnic Dyed. Traditional Dyed Pillow Decor. Endless Fabric. Watercolor Aztec Endless Fabric.
Rustic Tie Dye. Fashion Watercolor Color. White Tie Dye Stripe. Winter Transparent Background. Black Retro Mixed Patterns. Abstract Seamless Brush. Shibori Watercolor.
Tie Dye Effect. Colorful Natural Ethnic Illustration. Tribal Backdrop. Indigo, Black and White Textile Print. Colorful Tie Dye Effect.
Seamless indigo tie dye background. Watercolor abstract artistic wallpaper background. Fragment of artwork. Spots of oil paint. Dirty art. Indigo blue colors. Contemporary art. Trendy tie dye pattern.

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137774273

Item ID: 2137774273

Wash Abstract Mark. Art Water Stain. Art Abstract Seamless Print. Wet Watercolour Tie Dye Drip. Stripe Bohemian Color Pattern. Tie Dye Wash Abstract Layout. Gray Stripe Repeat. Blue Ink Texture.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4500 pixels • 20 × 15 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Q3kiaPictures

Q3kiaPictures