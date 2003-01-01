Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Wash Abstract Mark. Art Abstract Seamless Stain. Ink Yellow Color Tie Dye Drip. Ink Color Stain. Tiedye Geometric Color Concept. Spot Ethnic Stroke. Tie Dye Spot Abstract Effect. Blue Dot Pattern
Formats
4000 × 3000 pixels • 13.3 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG