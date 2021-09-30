Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2092793302
Vivid Ethnic Watercolor Art. Tribal Texture Background. Ikat Print. Fabric Pattern Pastel Ethnic Design Pattern. Ornament Tribal Banner. Purple Japanese Pattern. Vibrant
p
By psy dye
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
africanartaztecbabybackgroundbatikbleachbohemianbordercolorcreativecrimsondesigndigitaldyeembroideryethnicfabricfashiongeometrichandmadehorizontalikatindigolatticelightmirrormonochromeorientalpaintpaintbrushpastelpatchworkpatternpinkprintpurplerugshiboristripesweettexturetietribaltye dyevioletvividwatercolorwatercolour
Categories: Abstract, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
More from this artist