Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2094782683
Virus or bacteria infected the Human lungs. Lung disease. 3d illustration
c
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
3danatomybackgroundbacteriabacteriumbiologyconceptcontagiouscoronacoronaviruscovid-19dangerousdiagnosisdiseasefeverfluhumanillnessillustrationinfectedinfectioninfluenzalunglungsmedicalmedicinemicrobeoutbreakpeoplepneumoniapreventionpulmonaryrespiratorysarssciencesicksymptomssyndrometreatmentvaccineviralviruswarning
Categories: Science, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
More from this artist