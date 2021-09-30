Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2088096910
Vintage set of horizontal, square and round white elements. Different elements for backgrounds, frames and monograms. Classic patterns. Set of vintage patterns
F
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
antiquearabesquebackgroundbluebordercardclassicclassicalcollectioncolorcoloredcompositiondecorationdecorativedesignelementfloralflowersframegraphicgreetingholidayshorizontalillustrationinvitationjewelrylightlilylogoluxurymonochromemonogramorientalornamentpatternpremiumroundroyalsetsignsquaretemplatetextvictorianvintageweddingwhite
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Signs/Symbols
Similar images
More from this artist