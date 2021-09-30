Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2101933663
Vintage grainy summer tropical background. Toned palms illustration background orange and brown. Exotic palm leaves background with grain texture.
M
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractartbackdropbackgroundbeautifulbotanicalbranchbrowncardcolorcolorfuldecordecorationdecorativedesignexoticfabricfloralfoliagegrain texturegrainygraphichorizontal bannerillustrationleafmulticolor backgroundnatureold fashionedorangepalmpatternplantretrospringsummertextiletextile patterntexturetreetropicalvintagewallpaper
Categories: Nature, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist