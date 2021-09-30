Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2087809057
Vibrant Ethnic Art Painting. Tribal Texture Background. Japanese Print. Painting Abstract Colorful Ethnic Painting Art. Ornament Tribal Banner. Vivid Batik Pattern.
p
By psy dye
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
africanartauthenticbackgroundbatikbohemianbohobrightcardchevroncolorfuldesigndipdoilydrawingdyeembroideryethnicfabricfashiongeometricgradientgraphicgreengrungyhawaiianhorizontalikatlightmosaicpaintpastelpatchworkpatternpinkprintretroshiborisilkspottextiletexturetietribaluzbekvibrantwatercolorwatercolourwhiteyellow
Similar images
More from this artist