Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Stock Illustration ID: 40875862
Very nice, bright, modern, green design or background. From few 3 D circles with nice environment reflection, and few 2 D vectors for better composition. Also few lines, few circles etc.
Illustration Formats
4200 × 3400 pixels • 14 × 11.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 810 pixels • 3.3 × 2.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 405 pixels • 1.7 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG