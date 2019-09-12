Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
vector illustration of an unfurled american flag with world trade center twin tower building in the background and firefighter helmet 10 year anniversary
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

59341675

Stock Illustration ID: 59341675

vector illustration of an unfurled american flag with world trade center twin tower building in the background and firefighter helmet 10 year anniversary

Illustration Formats

  • 4833 × 4825 pixels • 16.1 × 16.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 998 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 499 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Illustration Contributor

patrimonio designs ltd

patrimonio designs ltd