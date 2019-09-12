Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Stock Illustration ID: 59341675
vector illustration of an unfurled american flag with world trade center twin tower building in the background and firefighter helmet 10 year anniversary
Illustration Formats
4833 × 4825 pixels • 16.1 × 16.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 998 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 499 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG