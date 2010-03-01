Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Stock Illustration ID: 42608404
Vector illustration of children of different races and their pets playing together in the park. I have other files for children in my portfolio.
Illustration Formats
3000 × 2223 pixels • 10 × 7.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 741 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 371 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.