Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2094781843
Vancomycin molecule, antibiotic, chemical structure futuristic background
A
By Allexxandar
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
amycolatopsisantibacterialantibioticatomicatomsbacteriabacterialbacteriumcarbonchemicalchemical structurechemistrychlorinecompositioncompounddrugenterococcienterococcusfirst-lineformulafuturistic backgroundgenericglycopeptidehealthhydrogeniconillustrationinfectionmedicationmicrobemicroorganismmolecularmoleculemrsanitrogennonribosomalorganicorganic chemistryoxygenpeptidepharmaceuticalresistanceresistantscienceskeletalstructuretherapytreatmentvancomycin
Categories: Science
Similar images
More from this artist