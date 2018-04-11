Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Vaccinated people illustration, Happy woman showing her arm after receiving vaccine shot sketch, Caucasian female with patch on her arm smiling, Hand drawn black and white graphics
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5000 × 5000 pixels • 16.7 × 16.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG