Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Vaccinated people banner with copy space for text, No face woman showing shoulder with bandage after receiving vaccine during covid-19 immunization program sketch, Hand drawn
Important information
Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
10000 × 5000 pixels • 33.3 × 16.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 500 pixels • 3.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 250 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG