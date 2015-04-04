Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
United state of america us 4th fourth july red blue star waving flag symbol democracy independence day military political government president patriotic freedom nation person culture vote.3d render
Formats
4000 × 2000 pixels • 13.3 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 500 pixels • 3.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 250 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG