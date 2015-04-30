Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Ultra High Resolution Artwork. Highly detailed and beautiful illustration - Can be used as a background, Backdrop, Business Graphic etc
Edit in Create

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

2965218

Stock Illustration ID: 2965218

Ultra High Resolution Artwork. Highly detailed and beautiful illustration - Can be used as a background, Backdrop, Business Graphic etc

Illustration Formats

  • 4446 × 2488 pixels • 14.8 × 8.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 560 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 280 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Illustration Contributor

U

Undergroundarts.co.uk

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.