Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Ukrainian symbolic composition with quote Stop the War on the Russian flag with blood background. Design for Ukranian war against Russia poster, banner, template, background.
Important information
Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3500 × 4700 pixels • 11.7 × 15.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
745 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
373 × 500 pixels • 1.2 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG