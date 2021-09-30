Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2098258108
Tropical passiflora flower seamless pattern illustration colorful. Exotic floral colorful elements, palm leaves, botanic plants on white background.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractalohabackgroundbeachbeautifulblossombotanicalcolorcolorfuldecorationdecorativeelementfabricflorafloralflowerfoliagegardengreenhawaiihawaiianhibiscusillustrationjungleleafleavesnatureornamentornamentalpalmparadisepatternpinkplantplumeriaretroroseseamlessseamless patternspringsummertexturetrendytropictropicaltropical patternvacationvintageweddingwhite
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist