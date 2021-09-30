Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2097469561
Tropical exotic leaves colorful seamless pattern illustration. Fabric motif texture repeated. Exoti c leaves element palm, branches and plants. Orange color background.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractalohabackgroundbananabeautifulblossombotanicalbrazildecordecorationdecorativeelementexoticfabricflorafloralflowerfoliageforestgardengreenhawaiihawaiianillustrationjungleleafleavesmodernmonsteranaturalnatureorchidornamentornamentalpalmparadisepatternplantretroseamlessseasonspringsummertextiletexturetreetrendytropictropicalvintage
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist