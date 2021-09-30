Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2096384065
Tropical card. Palm tree leaves, flower hibiscus and flamingo. Summer background
N
By Naticka
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
animalartbackgroundbannerbirdblossomborderbranchcardcelebrationchristmascompositiondecorationdecorativedesignelegantflamingofloralflowerframegreengreenerygreetinghawaiiholidayillustrationinvitationinvitejungleleafnaturepalmpatternplantprintrsvpsavesetspringsummertemplatetreetropictropicalvintagewatercolorweddingwreath
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist