Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Tropical Alcohol Ink. Handmade Faded Wallpaper. White Craft Textile. Baby Art. Mint Environmental Splash. Emerald Simple Image. Green Sunshine Border. Lime Tropical Alcohol Ink.
Formats
2250 × 2250 pixels • 7.5 × 7.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG